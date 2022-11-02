Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December

Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills.

Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.

An Alabama Power representative says, “Using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the adjustment. We do not make money from fuel expenses.”

Customers can contact Alabama Power to discuss their options via online chat at AlabamaPower.com, call 800-245-2244, or visit in person at an Alabama Power office. Click here to find a location near you.

To help reduce your monthly electric bills, Alabama Power has shared some tips to save money and use less energy at AlabamaPower.com/Winterize.

