3 look to replace Alabama’s retiring U.S. senator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In one week, Alabamians will be at the polls to vote for the next group of state leaders. Republican Katie Britt, Democrat Will Boyd, and Libertarian John Sophocleus are all hoping to replace longtime U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is preparing to retire.

Since March of 2021, Britt’s campaign has raised over $10 million. Boyd’s campaign has raised $123,000 since the start of 2022. According to the Alabama Libertarian Party, Sophocleus’s campaign finances are under $5,000.

Each candidate remains confident in their campaign message to the people.

“I am going to be a part of rolling up my sleeves, having tough conversations and figuring out how we give people pathways to success,” said Britt, who once worked for Shelby as his chief of staff.

Now, she’s setting her own agenda as she looks to her old boss’s seat. Her priorities include fighting the fentanyl crisis, rolling back taxes and becoming energy independent.

“As a mama, I want to make sure that my children are brought up in a safe community,” she said. “So standing with our law enforcement officers, creating safe communities for our children to thrive will be a priority of mine.”

Boyd says he wants Alabamians to have a shot at what he calls the American Dream.

“I’m not going in there to make this a career,” he said. “I’m going in just to make a difference.”

Boyd also says his priorities include reducing inflation, increasing access to abortions and hospitals and improving the state of our democracy.

“We have to continue to make sure that we’re addressing the needs of people, but the economy is on their minds at the top,” said Boyd.

Libertarian candidate, John Sophocleus carries the U.S. Constitution as a reminder of his principles.

“Whenever somebody asks me, ‘You know, I’d like you to consider this or that’ I say, fine. Tell me article ‘X’ section, ‘Y’ clause ‘Z’ where I’m authorized to do it and I’m all ears,” said Sophocleus.

He wants to fix what he feels is corruption in the state’s prison system, which he says starts with finances.

“The tax code is just a mess,” Sophocleus explained. “Article One, Section Eight, Clause One of the Constitution says taxes are supposed to be uniform.”

This will be a historic race if Britt wins. She would be the first woman elected to the position in Alabama. Boyd could become the state’s first African American senator.

