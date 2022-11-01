Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for Week 10 Player of the Week:
Cal Knighton (Abbeville Christian) - 3 touchdown passes
Brayden Hardy (Rehobeth) - 259 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns
Brodie Campbell (Slocomb) - 114 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interception, and 1 blocked punt
Terry Davis (Opp)
