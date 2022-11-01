Week 10 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for Week 10 Player of the Week:

Cal Knighton (Abbeville Christian) - 3 touchdown passes

Brayden Hardy (Rehobeth) - 259 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns

Brodie Campbell (Slocomb) - 114 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interception, and 1 blocked punt

Terry Davis (Opp)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.