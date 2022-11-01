Veterans of the year work to help Enterprise community

Max and Elaine Roberts are both Army veterans.
Max and Elaine Roberts met soon after Elaine joined the military.
Max and Elaine Roberts met soon after Elaine joined the military.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Veterans are honored through much of November in the Wiregrass. In Enterprise, October 31 through November 4 is National Veteran Small Business week. On Friday November 11, they will name the 2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year.

Max Roberts won the honor in 2021. He was fascinated with aviation from a young age. “I’ve been around aviation all my life,” said Roberts, “so when I became a crew chief, that was just a normal progression for me.”

Roberts served in the Army for 20 years. He traveled all over the world as a tanker, in the infantry, and finally as a crew chief.

Now he spends half of his week working with the Enterprise chapter of Disabled American Veterans. Roberts said, “The greatest satisfaction I get is when I file a claim for disability for a veteran or the DIC pension for the spouse, and they come back and they tell me that they got everything that they wanted, that they deserved, and shake my hand. That is my payment right there.”

Roberts spends the other half of his week working at the American Legion. But really, veterans services is a family affair.

Elaine Roberts is an Army veteran, and Max’s wife.

“Went through basic training they put me on a bus when we were done, they sent me down here, and I met Max the next day,” she said.

This dynamic duo have been married for 51 years. They’ve also both been honored as Enterprise Veteran of the Year. It doesn’t stop there. Max was honored as Alabama State Veteran of the Year in 1996 and Elaine received the honor 5 years later in 2001.

Max said, “It’s indeed an honor, but it’s not an honor I absolutely had to have. Because it’s about the cause, not the applause.”

The Roberts share that motto and are ever focused on taking care of each other and the veterans in their community.

