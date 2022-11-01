Pet of the Week: Amazing Ace!

Dothan Animal Shelter joins us with another 'Ace' up their sleeve in this week's Pet of the Week.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter joins us with another ‘Ace’ up their sleeve in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter introduces the News 4 Live at Lunch crew to Ace, a 3 month old male orange and white tabby kitten.

Something special about Ace is his coat. He has a slightly odd brownish orange coat unlike a normal orange and white cat. Along with his coat, he is the biggest lover of scratching and cuddling. As you can see, Ace loves trying to get comfortable enough to fall asleep in someone’s arms.

If you are interested in finding out more about Ace or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

