News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Auburn University names director of athletics
John Cohen, former Mississippi State athletic director, has been appointed AD for the Tigers.
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay
Trump supporter pleaded guilty to his January 6 involvement. Now, his hope is to delay reporting to prison until 2023.
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses, depending on the viewpoint.
Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call.
