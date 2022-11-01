News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Auburn names interim head coach

The decision comes after Harsin was fired earlier today.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn University names director of athletics

John Cohen, former Mississippi State athletic director, has been appointed AD for the Tigers.

Mississippi State AD John Cohen visits Jackson, talks Dan Mullen extension & Jim Ellis
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay

Trump supporter pleaded guilty to his January 6 involvement. Now, his hope is to delay reporting to prison until 2023.

Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming

Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses, depending on the viewpoint.

feeding
Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week

On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call.

Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with capital murder, is taken to a Houston County courtroom on March...

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach
A Dothan man charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection wants a federal judge to delay...
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay

Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to...
Police: 1 injured in Highway 231 shooting in Troy
Martha Boyle and Melissa Harmon with the Fort Rucker Community Spouses' Club join News 4 This...
Talking the Fort Rucker Community Spouses' Club Annual Bazaar
Last week, Governor DeSantis announced nearly millions will be going towards infrastructure...
State funds help bring new business to Holmes County
The Alabama Retail Association says the outlook on local spending is looking bright just like...
Alabama Retail Association predicts 5% spending growth this holiday season