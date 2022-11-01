New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness

The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.(TPD)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has obtained an arrest report that details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt.

The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.

Butler admitted to the neighbor that she saw his name listed in relation to her brother’s case and that she’d get his probation revoked for being a witness, the report states.

That conversation was then reported to the police.

Butler has been employed at Donalsonville Police Department since 2020. She is charged with felony influencing a witness and is suspended without pay.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

Latest News

CEO of Wiregrass United Way is the inaugural recipient of the Joanne Hightower Award for...
United Way gives first Joanne Hightower Award for Excellence
lifesouth
Lifesouth breaks ground on new building
halloween
Car driven into crowd
NWS
Cottonwood students become storm spotter certified
Veteran
Veteran of the year