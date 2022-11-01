MPD releases name of gunman in downtown Mobile standoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement Monday in the 200 block of Government Street.

Police said Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The MPD released this message: “If you or a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact AltaPointe Health at 251-450-2211 for assistance to be connected to resources.”

