MPD releases name of gunman in downtown Mobile standoff

Terrance Duncan
Terrance Duncan(MPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has identified 46-year-old Terrance Duncan as the person armed in the standoff with law enforcement Monday in the 200 block of Government Street.

Police said Duncan died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The MPD released this message: “If you or a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact AltaPointe Health at 251-450-2211 for assistance to be connected to resources.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach
A Dothan man charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection wants a federal judge to delay...
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay

Latest News

stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
stabbing
Man charged in stabbing
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest