Mostly sunny this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This afternoon we will see some high clouds move in but no rain in sight for the next week. Temperatures over the next few days will start a slow warming trend. Over the weekend we will see a few more clouds but highs will be in the lower 80s for afternoon highs.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds Light N-NE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 81° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

