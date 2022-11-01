Moderate crash in Coffee County causing lane blockages

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A moderate crash that occurred on Tuesday morning just outside of Enterprise is causing traffic delays at this time.

According to information from ALDOT, the crash occurred on East Park Avenue, just east of Enterprise near the SOS Animal Shelter and Past and Present Antique and Flea Market Outlet.

The crash is causing lane blockages in the area so drivers are advised to use caution at this time and potentially find alternate routes.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Stay with News 4 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.