Moderate crash in Coffee County causing lane blockages

The crash occurred on East Park Avenue, east of Enterprise.
Enterprise Crash 11/1/22
Enterprise Crash 11/1/22(ALDOT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A moderate crash that occurred on Tuesday morning just outside of Enterprise is causing traffic delays at this time.

According to information from ALDOT, the crash occurred on East Park Avenue, just east of Enterprise near the SOS Animal Shelter and Past and Present Antique and Flea Market Outlet.

The crash is causing lane blockages in the area so drivers are advised to use caution at this time and potentially find alternate routes.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Stay with News 4 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach
A Dothan man charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection wants a federal judge to delay...
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay

Latest News

After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Charges are pending against a suspect after someone was shot Monday afternoon, according to...
Police: 1 injured in Highway 231 shooting in Troy
Martha Boyle and Melissa Harmon with the Fort Rucker Community Spouses' Club join News 4 This...
Talking the Fort Rucker Community Spouses' Club Annual Bazaar