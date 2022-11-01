Meet the candidates for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -There are three candidates on the ballot in the race for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

Rep. Barry Moore is running to keep his job in Washington. The Republican says since his time in the nation’s capital, the country has run off the rails. The small business owner and military veteran says he wants to get it back on track.

“We need to secure the US southern border, we need to make sure we stop the flow of fentanyl in our communities. We’ve got some issues with military recruitment efforts. We’ve got some issues obviously with just fairness and sports where men, males, biological males are competing against females,” says Moore.

Moore faces two opponents including Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall, also a small business owner.

This is Harvey-Hall’s second time running against Barry Moore. She ran back in 2020 and decided to run again after the Jan. 6 attacks.

Harvey-Hall says the second district needs someone who will represent all Alabamians.

“My priorities would be to make certain that Alabama has representation that will focus on truly developing our area, that means small businesses, that means even further investment in appropriations to education, and working with our state and representatives to make sure sure that we can find that common sense approach to governance where it’s going to work to expand rather than to exclude,” Harvey-Hall said.

The third candidate in the race is Libertarian Jonathan Realz. He has spent most of his time working in the entertainment industry as a comedian and actor. Realz says the reason he’s running is that he cares about people.

“It’s my opinion, though, that when you’re more concerned about bossing somebody around and telling them how they should live their lives, you can’t focus on the real issues. If you’re more concerned about your neighbor’s house, and what they’re doing inside there, you’re going to ignore the fact that your house is on fire. And that’s where we are right now,” says Realz.

You can read more about Moore, Harvey-Hall, and Realz on their websites.

