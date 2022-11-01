LifeSouth Community Blood Centers break ground on new building

Blood shortages are common in the Wiregrass.
The new LifeSouth location is next to the Wiregrass Commons mall.
The new LifeSouth location is next to the Wiregrass Commons mall.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1.

Blood shortages are common in the Wiregrass. The new facility is intended to be a more inviting space for donors. LifeSouth hopes the new building will encourage more people to donate.

President and CEO of LifeSouth said it’s important for people to remember, “that LifeSouth is the blood center that donates to the local hospitals. So, when you give with LifeSouth, that blood goes straight to the patients in the Dothan community.”

The new building is expected to open in the summer of 2023. They also hope to add blood mobiles to the location as well.

News4 will team up with LifeSouth for our annual holiday blood drive on Thursday, December 1 at their current location on Ross Clark Circle.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach

Latest News

DHR issues bonuses for Alabama daycares
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
Max and Elaine Roberts met soon after Elaine joined the military.
Veterans of the year work to help Enterprise community
Local artisans show off skills at Dothan Jingle Bell Market
Hundreds gathered for a good cause at Dothan’s Jingle Bell Market
Wiregrass farmers worried about dry conditions
Wiregrass farmers worried about dry conditions