LifeSouth Community Blood Centers break ground on new building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1.

Blood shortages are common in the Wiregrass. The new facility is intended to be a more inviting space for donors. LifeSouth hopes the new building will encourage more people to donate.

President and CEO of LifeSouth said it’s important for people to remember, “that LifeSouth is the blood center that donates to the local hospitals. So, when you give with LifeSouth, that blood goes straight to the patients in the Dothan community.”

The new building is expected to open in the summer of 2023. They also hope to add blood mobiles to the location as well.

News4 will team up with LifeSouth for our annual holiday blood drive on Thursday, December 1 at their current location on Ross Clark Circle.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.