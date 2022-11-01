Legal Talk Tuesday: Camp Lejeune
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss Camp Lejeune.
Updated: 2 hours ago
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss Camp Lejeune.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.