How to send your leftover Halloween candy to U.S. troops overseas

Send your leftover Halloween candy to U.S. tropos overseas
Send your leftover Halloween candy to U.S. tropos overseas(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have found yourself on the day after Halloween wondering what to do with all that leftover candy, we have some ideas for you!

Cash for Candy is a new challenge hosted by HealthyWage in order to get some sweet treats sent to U.S. troops overseas. For every pound of candy, HealthyWage will send you $10.

The organization is partnering with Operation Shoebox to send candy and care packages to those men and women in uniform and plan to do so just in time for the holidays. The deadline to send in your candy is November 22.

The organization asks that you do not include any candy that has been opened (unwrapped), is expired, or otherwise non-edible.

Ship your candy to:

Operation Shoebox

8360 East Hwy 25

Belleview, FL 34420

For more information, visit HealthyWage.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
stabbing
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022