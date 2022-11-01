How to send your leftover Halloween candy to U.S. troops overseas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have found yourself on the day after Halloween wondering what to do with all that leftover candy, we have some ideas for you!

Cash for Candy is a new challenge hosted by HealthyWage in order to get some sweet treats sent to U.S. troops overseas. For every pound of candy, HealthyWage will send you $10.

The organization is partnering with Operation Shoebox to send candy and care packages to those men and women in uniform and plan to do so just in time for the holidays. The deadline to send in your candy is November 22.

The organization asks that you do not include any candy that has been opened (unwrapped), is expired, or otherwise non-edible.

Ship your candy to:

Operation Shoebox

8360 East Hwy 25

Belleview, FL 34420

For more information, visit HealthyWage.com.

