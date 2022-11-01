Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The countdown to Alabama’s midterm election is on.

Around 100 Henry County poll workers received training to ensure they’re aware of their duties and know how to execute them properly next Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of questions nationwide about elections,” expresses David Money, Henry County Probate Judge. “People seem to have lost confidence. I think the state of Alabama does an outstanding job at elections. Henry County makes it a top priority every year, as do all the Wiregrass counties. This is something that we’re kind of putting our integrity on the line, our operation on the line. We want to make sure that we do it right.”

The county has a closely watched race for sheriff on the ballot, and Money understands running for office is no easy task.

“It’s hard work,” Money says. “It’s a long campaign of meeting people and we owe it to those candidates, we owe it to the voters who vote for them to make sure that we have done everything we can do to make sure that the election is like it needs to be, and I fully expect it to be that way.”

After a few years off, one Headland resident is helping at the polls once again on November 8th.

“I thoroughly enjoy seeing all of the people and getting to visit with all of them and making sure everything is done like it should be done,” explains Brenda Mullins. “It’s also interesting to see how many people really turn out.”

A handful of students will be helping as well, including one Abbeville junior.

Tyrin Freeman says, “This is going to be my first time working the polls, and I’m excited to give back to my community and see everyone, and I’m also excited about the volunteer hours I will receive from this.”

