Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day

By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The countdown to Alabama’s midterm election is on.

Around 100 Henry County poll workers received training to ensure they’re aware of their duties and know how to execute them properly next Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of questions nationwide about elections,” expresses David Money, Henry County Probate Judge. “People seem to have lost confidence. I think the state of Alabama does an outstanding job at elections. Henry County makes it a top priority every year, as do all the Wiregrass counties. This is something that we’re kind of putting our integrity on the line, our operation on the line. We want to make sure that we do it right.”

The county has a closely watched race for sheriff on the ballot, and Money understands running for office is no easy task.

“It’s hard work,” Money says. “It’s a long campaign of meeting people and we owe it to those candidates, we owe it to the voters who vote for them to make sure that we have done everything we can do to make sure that the election is like it needs to be, and I fully expect it to be that way.”

After a few years off, one Headland resident is helping at the polls once again on November 8th.

“I thoroughly enjoy seeing all of the people and getting to visit with all of them and making sure everything is done like it should be done,” explains Brenda Mullins. “It’s also interesting to see how many people really turn out.”

A handful of students will be helping as well, including one Abbeville junior.

Tyrin Freeman says, “This is going to be my first time working the polls, and I’m excited to give back to my community and see everyone, and I’m also excited about the volunteer hours I will receive from this.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach

Latest News

workers
Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day
DHR issues bonuses for Alabama daycares
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
Max and Elaine Roberts met soon after Elaine joined the military.
Veterans of the year work to help Enterprise community
The new LifeSouth location is next to the Wiregrass Commons mall.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers break ground on new building
Local artisans show off skills at Dothan Jingle Bell Market
Hundreds gathered for a good cause at Dothan’s Jingle Bell Market