Health officials warn of RSV uptick in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a virus that circulates year round and typically, this time of year is when health officials expect it to peak. We’re talking about Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. Right now, Alabama healthcare workers are seeing a surge of patients with the Flu and RSV.

“We’re seeing a pretty steep surge in these viruses early on in the season, which does give everybody a little bit of pause that this may be a sort of long winter of a lot of illness,” Dr. Claudette Poole, the associate program director of pediatric infectious diseases at UAB and Children’s of Alabama, said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports a higher-than-average number of RSV cases this year.

“We’ve had 18 outbreaks this year,” Dr. Burnestine Taylor, medical officer for disease control and prevention for ADPH, said. “…This is a little atypical for the season.”

Dr. Taylor said those spikes are in East, Central, and North Alabama. The Southeastern and Southwestern districts have been spared so far.

Sparking concern though, is the “unusual” uptick in cases during summer months after a drop in cases in recent years.

“We are playing a bit of catch up,” Dr. Poole said. “So, children who would normally not get severe symptoms with the Influenza or RSV because they had the more severe illness in the year prior. We’re now seeing a double volume on children being exposed who will get symptomatic.”

Dr. Poole said it is unusual to get RSV twice in a year, however it is still a possibility.

“This may be the year that we see patients getting RSV twice,” Dr. Poole said.

Most cases are treatable at home while more severe illnesses lead to hospitalization.

There is no vaccine or effective therapeutics for RSV.

“The patients that are requiring hospitalization are mostly given supported care, some are given oxygenation, and some rarely need ventilator assistance but it is mostly supported because there is not treatment,” Dr. Taylor said.

The biggest threat is against young children and people over the age of 65.

“Stay home if you’re ill, stay away from ill people,” Dr. Taylor said. “Parents are to monitor symptoms at home and communicate with your provider, wash your hands.”

Dr. Poole says this virus typically starts off as a simple upper respiratory infection or common cold. People begin to show symptoms of a runny nose, sore throat, cough and sometimes a fever. She said this should last no longer than a week, ten days at most.

However, the virus can settle in patients lungs, leading to wheezing and difficulty breathing. If tis occurs both Dr. Taylor and Dr. Poole advise seeking medical attention for your child immediately.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.