Harsin: “Incredibly disappointed” with Auburn firing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Auburn Tigers head football coach Bryan Harsin released a statement after being let go in the midst of his second season at the helm on The Plains.

Harsin said of the decision, “I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future.”

“I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise,” continued Harsin.

He praised his team with the way they competed and stood by him and his family, adding that he believes this group of Tigers “will do great things,” and thanking them for believing in him.

Harsin, who faced controversy over the summer and during most of his time at Auburn, stated that he doesn’t “pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience,” and saying that there were things that could have been done differently.

He went on to also say Auburn has all the resources, financial support, fans, and good people throughout the program to be a championship caliber team, and said the possibilities are endless “with complete alignment.”

“I hurt for the coaches, staff members and families who are left in limbo,” said Harsin. Several assistants on Harsin’s staff were let go as well on Monday, including offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell, both of which who followed Harsin from Boise State to Auburn. Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, another Boise State move-over with Harsin, remains on staff with the Tigers under interim head coach Cadillac Williams.

“Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the Auburn Family,” Harsin concluded in his statement. You can read the full statement below.

Statement from former Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin. pic.twitter.com/pKhFa1k3zW — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 1, 2022

Auburn travels to Mississippi State, the former spot of new Tigers athletic director John Cohen, on Saturday to take on the Bulldogs.

