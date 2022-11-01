Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County

stabbing
stabbing
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county.

One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife.

The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a Dothan hospital.

He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Michael Barrett has been booked in the Geneva County Jail on 1st degree assault.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach
A Dothan man charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection wants a federal judge to delay...
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay

Latest News

stabbing
Man charged in stabbing
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 years old of Dothan
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped...
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest
Enterprise Crash 11/1/22
Moderate crash in Coffee County causing lane blockages