Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county.

One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife.

The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a Dothan hospital.

He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Michael Barrett has been booked in the Geneva County Jail on 1st degree assault.

