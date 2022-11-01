Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
There are three candidates on the ballot in the race for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.
Meet the candidates for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District
Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected...
Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor
A Dothan man charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection wants a federal judge to delay...
Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay
What to know about the Constitutional Edit Amendment on the November ballot
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor