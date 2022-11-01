Former Enterprise Wildcat wins first ever NL Utility Gold Glove award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Enterprise Wildcat Brendan Donovan has won the first ever Utility Gold Glove award in the National League.

The award was created this season for players who play all over the baseball diamond.

In his rookie season with the St. Louis Cardinals, he played 16 games at first base, 38 at second base, 31 at third base, seven at shortstop, 19 in left field, and 20 in right field.

Donovan played baseball at Enterprise High School from 2012 to 2015. He went on to play baseball at the University of South Alabama from 216 to 2018 before he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 7th round.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.