Drought conditions continue to impact farmers

By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The lack of rainfall in the Wiregrass has taken a major toll on our farmers.

Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30%, and their cotton crop is down as well.

Now, after harvest, they’re facing another challenge.

Small grain plantings to feed cattle are down tremendously.

The forages are slow-growing due to the drought.

Wheat and triticale mixtures that were planted about a month ago should be twice their size in height.

The field News 4 visited where they are growing the small grain, has only seen about eight or nine-tenths of rain, making the growing process very slow.

“Usually, we’re used to turning our cattle in mid-December for grazing purposes, so we have them something to eat, and now we’re having to take those reserves and we’re feeding them much, much earlier this year due to the drought,” Henry County Extension Agent and Agronomist Jimmy Jones said.

Jones mentioned that with high input costs and low yields, farmers have taken a double hit.

He said it will be iffy if farmers are able to pay out this year.

