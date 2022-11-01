Dothan woman arrested after driving car into crowd

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 8:40 PM, the Dothan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tuskegee Street, Martin Homes, for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived and began assessing the injuries to one victim on the ground.

While tending to the victim, the surrounding crowd grew larger and became more and more disorderly causing the officers to divert their attention away from the victim. This victim was transported to Southeast Health for treatment of lower leg injuries from being struck by the suspect vehicle.

The scene also involved a suspect’s vehicle that had struck the front porch of an apartment and upon arrival was unoccupied. While the crowd was being disorderly, a female attempted to remove items from the suspect’s vehicle. After being told not to, the female charged at officers and was taken into custody. When this suspect was placed in a patrol car, she vandalized the rear of the patrol car causing damage before being pepper sprayed.

Two other victims had been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. It was determined the female driver of the vehicle intentionally drove the vehicle into the crowd striking the three victims. One of the three victims was holding a 1-year-old child at the time she was struck. The 1-year-old child was unharmed in the incident.

While officers were assessing the scene, several shots were fired in the area causing more alarm and the crowd to become more disorderly.

Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with Obstructing a Government Operation, Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Criminal Mischief Third Degree.

This is an active investigation in which investigators are working diligently to determine the identity of the driver of the vehicle and the person or persons responsible for the gun shots being fired.

The injuries to all three victims that were struck by the vehicle appear to be minor at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.