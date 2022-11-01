Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped in a win in the 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest.

McLin’s Restaurant of Daleville, AL won both the People’s Choice and Judge’s pick divisions, making them the overall winner of the contest.

The restaurant won the contest with their signature steak, the McLin’s Special Ribeye.

A 12-oz. Certified Angus Beef® ribeye aged 45 days and seasoned with a secret blend of 16 ingredients that only owner Ricky McLin knows, the McLin’s Special Ribeye has garnered the attention (and appetites) of more than 410,000 fans on Facebook.

“I run the front of house,” said manager Matt McLin. “I’m the one that sees the face, and it’s my job to learn people. I’ve probably seen three-or-four dozen new families in the past two weeks that I know have never dined with us. They said they had seen us on Facebook and wanted to try the steak.”

McLin’s Restaurant owner, Ricky McLin, and managers, Matt McLin and Zach McLin, were visited by ACA staff, officers and judges on Wednesday, Oct. 26 where the dish was judged and a finalist plaque was presented. As a result of the win, McLin’s Restaurant will also receive additional Facebook advertising, airtime on The Land Show to share their restaurant’s story, roadside signage and coverage in the Alabama Cattleman magazine.

The annual Bama’s Best Beef contest, which highlights local restaurants’ beef dishes, is sponsored by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) and funded by the Alabama Beef Checkoff Program.

Congratulations to a Wiregrass favorite!

