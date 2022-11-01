Cool Nights & Warm Days

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Cool nights and warm days are on the way to the Wiregrass. High temperatures will return to the 80s starting Wednesday, with the warmth to last well into next week. Rain chances remain minimal for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Turning mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 81° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19 of Dothan, was arrested after ignoring orders from officers not to...
Car driven into crowd, Dothan woman arrested for tampering
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn names interim head coach

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-01-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-01-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-01-22
Mostly sunny this afternoon
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 31, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Quiet Week Ahead