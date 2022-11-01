Cool Nights & Warm Days

SYNOPSIS – Cool nights and warm days are on the way to the Wiregrass. High temperatures will return to the 80s starting Wednesday, with the warmth to last well into next week. Rain chances remain minimal for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Turning mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 81° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.