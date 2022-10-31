Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - No one thought CornDodgers Farm would turn into the hot commodity it is. Not even owner Amanda Knight.

“There are days that I sit out here and look around and think 14 years ago I never saw this,” said Knight. “Even after we started the first couple of years.”

Amanda and her husband Eric opened CornDodgers back in 2009 and the farm has only grew since then.

“We opened CornDodgers in 2009 with our seven-acre corn maze and four attractions,” said Knight. “Over the last 14 years, we’ve grown to include 34 attractions and five food service areas.”

The dream started after the Knights visited a corn maze inAauburn. Shortly after, the idea was put in place to start one of their own here in the Wiregrass.

“We had actually visited a corn maze in Auburn back when I was in pharmacy school and my husband was absolutely enthralled with it,” said Knight. “He never forgot about it and it late 2008, he came to me and said ‘What do you think about opening a corn maze’ and I looked at him like he’d sort of lost his mind for a minute. We started doing some research and talking to a lot of people and did some investigating and said ok, we will give it a shot. That fall we opened and here we are.”

CornDodgers is now home to two separate corn mazes on the seven-acre area. The Fairy Tale Trail and the Mega Maze and every year the corn maze gets an overhaul.

“Every year we highlight something different,” said Knight. “This year we are highlighting Alabama Board of Musicians so Walker Hayes is featured in our maze. We have done the 50th anniversary of the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. We have done [Troy] Trojans football. We’ve highlighted farmers and the city of Headland. The maze is just its own little animal. People love the aerial shots of it.”

While the corn maze gets a lot of attention, CornDodgers offers a variety of entertainment for the entire family.

“There’s no age limit on fun,” said Knight. “We cater from 0 to 110. We have wagon rides, dodgeball, gaga ball, farm sized foosball, a mini zip line, the cow train. The corn cannon is always a favorite. You have as much fun as you want to. We really try to gear it towards where an entire mixed family can come, all ages.”

And Knight knows the blood, sweat, and tears they’ve poured into this place is worth it when she sees these smiling faces every year.

“I’m so glad we’ve gotten here,” said Knight. “I’m so glad we’re able to provide a venue that really is just about bringing joy to people. It truly is. That is such a tremendous gift because how many people can get up and go to work and say that’s what they are going to do that day. They are going to make people smile.

With the fall season winding down, CornDodgers will begin preparation for its Christmas celebration and they have already begun looking ahead to 2023 to make things even better and continue its tradition as a Wiregrass Wonder.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.