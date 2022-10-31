Quiet Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Quiet weather is on the way for much of the week ahead. We’ll see cooler nights, in the 50s, but daily highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80°. Rain chances remain very low for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 54°. Winds light NW-N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds light N-NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 80° 10%

THU: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 80° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 81° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

