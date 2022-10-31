Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program.

Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses, depending on the viewpoint.

After the Dothan Personnel Board upheld her firing on August 31, Wingfield filed a lawsuit seeking reinstatement and compensatory damages.

She claims there was little, if any, evidence to fire her, but fire her the city did with its feeding program targeted in a criminal investigation.

Attorneys for both sides will file briefs over the next few weeks, then Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford will schedule oral arguments.

A hearing has not been set but it almost certainly won’t be until 2023.

While the city characterizes Wingfield as the embattled feeding program’s culprit, neither she nor anyone else has been criminally charged.

“We have an employee who violated the public trust and that’s very serious,” Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper told WTVY News 4 immediately after the city personnel board upheld her termination on August 31.

Wingfield, as part of her duties, prepared paperwork for the city to receive federal feeding reimbursement.

“The paperwork was such that it looked very good when, in fact, it wasn’t,” Cowper said.

Wingfield’s supervisor, Roy Kitts, was suspended and subsequently retired, while other city employees were disciplined but kept their jobs.

Wingfield is not the only former worker who has a legal beef with the city of Dothan.

Larry Patrick filed a $150,000 claim last week because his name was forged on feeding program documents for years following his retirement.

Patrick supervised the program until his departure in 2013 following 34 years of service with the Department of Leisure Services, the municipal division that administers after school feeding to children from low-income families.

Cowper claims the continued use of Patrick’s name was due to Wingfield failure to amend his login for a program used to file official reports.

Breakfast at Tammie’s, the eatery that received millions to prepare meals for the after-school program, is also under investigation, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Dothan City Schools has been awarded the latest feeding contract, replacing Tammie’s.

