Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected officials. On the ticket for lieutenant governor are Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson.

The race for lieutenant governor is part of the handful of races where the libertarians are the only party against a major party.

“We just believe in small government and more freedoms,” said Page-Nelson.

Ainsworth says he’s excited to seek reelection.

“Excited about what’s going on in Alabama,” said Ainsworth. “Very bullish about Alabama, what’s going on in the economy, and we got more work to do.”

Improving the lives of the state’s military and veteran families is just one of the areas Ainsworth says he will continue to keep at the top of his list.

“And we’re working hard on workforce development, working hard on making us the aerospace capital of the world, making sure we continue that legacy. I have been a national chairman of the Aerospace States Association for the last four years,” said Ainsworth.

Without a democrat on the ballot, Page-Nelson says she’s running to give Alabamians choices.

“We need choices for justice, freedom, small government, educational freedom, the things that people want,” she said.

Page-Nelson is tired of corruption, which is why fixing the state’s prison system, is one of her top priorities.

“Everyone has a right to make that decision for themselves. I don’t believe that the government should be in medical decisions,” said Page-Nelson.

Both candidates hope to make a difference.

“I think you got one life to make a difference. And I want to Alabama it’d be the best state for my kids and your kids,” said Ainsworth.

“I have in mind all of the needs of the people of Alabama, considering myself a representative for all of the people,” Page-Nelson said.

If Ainsworth is successful, this will be his second term as lieutenant governor. If Page-Nelson wins she will be the first African American to hold the position in the state.

