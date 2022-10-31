Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it

Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it
Man injured after home is demolished with him still in it(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue rescued a man who became trapped in the rubble of a home while it was being demolished Monday morning.

BFR says they checked inside the burned out home located in the 200 block of 54th St N and gave verbal warnings before starting the demo, but didn’t find anyone and got no response to the verbal warnings.

They began tearing the house down when they heard someone screaming for help. A man was soon located trapped under a table in the home.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University

Latest News

Toys For Tots Registration
Registration begins in he Wiregrass for Toys for Tots 2022
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
“As we work to increase landlord participation in our Wiregrass Regional Voucher Program...
Dothan Housing Landlord Symposium on November 3
Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm