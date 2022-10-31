Jackson County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is about 6′1″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt.
Marianna High School, Marianna K-8, Early Childhood Center, Jackson Alternative School, and Hope School are on lock-down as a precaution and extra security has been brought in.
If you see Jones, call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.