Indiana police to discuss developments in 2017 unsolved killing of 2 teenage girls

An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. (Source: WRTV/ISP/Family Handout/Twitter/Kelsi German)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Indiana State Police will hold a press conference Monday on developments in the 2017 unsolved slaying of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

This comes amid reports that an arrest has been made in the case.

CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources said authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of the girls

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County in 2017.

Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Their case gained national attention because of a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.

The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail on Friday then moved to a state facility for his safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University

Latest News

Cameras caught a thief breaking into an Oklahoma restaurant through the ceiling.
Thief falls through ceiling while breaking into Oklahoma restaurant
Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with capital murder, is taken to a Houston County courtroom on March...
Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week
GRAPHIC WARNING: A deadly bridge collapse in India is caught on video.
GRAPHIC: Moment of the bridge collapse in India caught on video
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Russian strikes hit Ukraine; most of Kyiv without water