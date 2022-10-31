Harsin out as Auburn HC

Auburn also expected to announce current Mississippi State AD John Cohen as their new athletic director.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bryan Harsin is out as the head football coach at Auburn, the University announced in a Monday release.

The move comes after the Tigers’ Saturday loss to Arkansas, with Harsin going 9-12 in his two years at the helm of the Auburn program and 4-9 in SEC play.

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” according to the release. “President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

Auburn is also expected to announce their new athletic director soon, with reports stating that the Tigers will be hiring current Mississippi State AD John Cohen.

News 4 will provide updates as they become available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022

Latest News

harsin
Bryan Harsin out at Auburn
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen
WATCH: New Brockton looks for only win of season against Northside Methodist
The ASU Hornets won the Magic City Classic for the first time since 2017.
ASU stings Alabama A&M 24-17 in Magic City Classic