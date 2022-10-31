Harsin out as Auburn HC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bryan Harsin is out as the head football coach at Auburn, the University announced in a Monday release.

The move comes after the Tigers’ Saturday loss to Arkansas, with Harsin going 9-12 in his two years at the helm of the Auburn program and 4-9 in SEC play.

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” according to the release. “President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

Auburn is also expected to announce their new athletic director soon, with reports stating that the Tigers will be hiring current Mississippi State AD John Cohen.

