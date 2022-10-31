Dothan man who stormed Capitol wants sentence delay

A Dothan man charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection wants a federal judge to delay his prison sentence until next year.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection wants a federal judge to delay his prison sentence until next year.

On October 5 Anthony Michael Mazzio, Jr. was sentenced to 60 days and, nearly two weeks later, he was ordered to turn himself in to an Arkansas federal prison no later than November 15.

“Requiring Mr. Mazzio to report (with) barely four weeks (of notice) will deprive him of the time necessary to earn money to pay his family’s expenses while he is in custody,” his public defender said in a motion seeking a postponement until after January 1.

Another issue for Mazzio is the Arkansas prison.

His attorney claims he was to be incarcerated as close to home as possible.

“Forrest City, Arkansas is at least 478 miles from Dothan, Alabama, and requires a car ride of seven hours and twenty-five minutes, or a bus ride of sixteen hours and fifteen minutes,” attorney Christine Freeman said in her motion filed last week.

Mazzio, 36, pleaded guilty to charges that he stormed the Capitol a few days before President Trump left the office last year.

In its report, DOJ offered several photographs showing Mazzio, who carried a Trump flag, inside the building.

He wore a M81 camouflage jacket, dark colored hooded sweatshirt underneath, black tactical vest, gas mask, gas mask carrier secured to his belt, camouflage pants, and boots, per DOJ.

The judge has not ruled on the request to delay his sentence.

