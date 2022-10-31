Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Rape charges in the alleged attack on a woman at her home.

Adrian Jett, 40, was taken arrested on Sunday, when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, limited information has been released by Dothan police.

However, Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that the two had been dating for a short time.

Jett posted bond.

His prior arrest record involves several non-violent charges, including DUI.

This story will be updated with Jett’s booking photo when it becomes available

