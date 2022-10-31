Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home

Adrian Jett, 40, was taken arrested on Sunday, when the alleged attack occurred.
Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short...
Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that Jett and the victim had been dating for a short time.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Rape charges in the alleged attack on a woman at her home.

Adrian Jett, 40, was taken arrested on Sunday, when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, limited information has been released by Dothan police.

However, Lieutenant Ronald Hall told WTVY News 4 that the two had been dating for a short time.

Jett posted bond.

His prior arrest record involves several non-violent charges, including DUI.

This story will be updated with Jett’s booking photo when it becomes available

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
Record high diesel prices are hurting private truckers
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University

Latest News

Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
“As we work to increase landlord participation in our Wiregrass Regional Voucher Program...
Dothan Housing Landlord Symposium on November 3
Wiregrass Wonders: CornDodgers Farm
Legal Talk Tuesday: Camp Lejeune