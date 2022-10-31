Dothan Housing Landlord Symposium on November 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing’s 2022 Landlord Symposium will look at attracting, recruiting, and retaining landlords in the Wiregrass area.

The event, happening Thursday, November 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton (2740 Ross Clark Circle) and hosted by Dothan Housing’s Landlord Liaison Jordon Bonner, will include several panelists of landlords, educational and real estate professionals, non-profit leaders, and shining stars in the affordable housing industry who will offer their insight leasing through the Section 8 HCV Program. Along with answering questions, there will also be networking opportunities with all the panelists.

“As we work to increase landlord participation in our Wiregrass Regional Voucher Program (WRVP), events such as this symposium will help build better relationships with our landlord partners,” said Samuel P. Crawford, President and CEO of Dothan Housing.

Dothan Housing Senior VP and COO Dr. Michael C. Threatt added that the organization are looking to attack the need to increase housing choices that are self-sufficient, as well as to streamline the affordable housing program. “Our goal is to cut the bureaucratic red tape to make the Section 8 Program landlord-friendly for our public-private partnership improving the landlord experience.

All area landlords, developers, real estate investors, property managers, and ever interested community members are encouraged to attend the event. Those interested can register for free by visiting DHSymposium.eventbrite.com. For any additional information about the event, you can contact Dothan Housing’s Community Relations Manager at lgunn@dothanhousing.org.

