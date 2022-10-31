Daleville Police investigating shooting, 1 injured

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Daleville are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

According to a release from the Daleville Police, the department was notified around midnight on October 30 of the shooting, which occurred in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found several vehicles and a local business struck by gunfire, as well as a 17-year-old victim with three gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan, later being taken to UAB after being stabilized.

The incident is still under investigation at this time, with assistance being provided by Level Plains Police, Clayhatchee Police, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police, and ALEA’s SBI.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact Daleville Police at (334) 598-4442.

