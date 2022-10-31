Auburn University names director of athletics

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn University has named John Cohen as Director of Athletics.

Cohen has more than two decades as a coach and administrator in the SEC. He has spent the last 14 years at Mississippi State, with the last 6 years being spent as athletic director.

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” University President Chris Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

Cohen’s first directive as athletic director was to move Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director where the two will help further the Auburn Athletic Department.

“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”

