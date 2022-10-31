Auburn names interim head coach

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn named Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as interim head coach after head coach Bryan Harsin was fired earlier today.

Williams was an all-American running back at Auburn and has served as an assistant coach for the past four seasons.

He will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

