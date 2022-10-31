Auburn names interim head coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn named Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as interim head coach after head coach Bryan Harsin was fired earlier today.

Williams was an all-American running back at Auburn and has served as an assistant coach for the past four seasons.

He will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.