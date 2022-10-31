SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog this morning as you get ready to head out the door, we will stay dry this afternoon and not looking bad tonight for trick or treating. The rest of the week we will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. More sunshine will be seen on Thursday and Friday until then we will have to deal with partly cloudy skies. The first weekend of November looks great but warm with temperatures in the lower 80s.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

