ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas.

The State Department of Education is worried there will be a large teacher retirement within the next few years.

They’ve hired recruiters to encourage people in and around our state to teach here.

Over the last few years, the legislature has worked to give Alabama teachers increased pay and good benefits.

Starting pay for teachers is about $45,000, a competitive rate with other southeastern states.

However, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says, it’s other factors causing people to not take this career route.

“A lot of young people want a job where they can work creative hours, and we’re still a job that’s tied to a 8:00-3:00 schedule or 8:00-5:00 schedule, so it’s helping people understand that the reason to be a teacher is not just the benefits and the pay, that’s part of it, but it’s really about creativity and it’s about the ability to change people’s lives,” Mackey expressed.

He still believes there are people out there who want to spend their life investing in other people, which makes teaching a great opportunity.

