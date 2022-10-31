ADPH helping to prevent cavities while still eating Halloween candy

ADPH is giving tips to help kids avoid getting cavities this Halloween season.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is Monday night and many kids will be knocking on doors in search of tricks and treats! Whether you’re young or old, many people will be chowing down on some festive candy this week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is helping mitigate the number of cavities this holiday season.

A state official says between now and Easter, dentists will see more cavities in kids than at any other point of the year. This is because kids are bombarded with sweets and candy for most of the holidays between now and then.

Alabama Department of Public Health’s Oral Health Coordinator Jennifer Morris says there are ways though to have your candy and eat it too with a lower cavity risk.

We all know to brush and floss our teeth, but choosing the right kind of candy can help too. Morris says to try and avoid sticky candy since it can attach to your teeth longer than other sweets, like chocolate.

Morris also recommends eating that candy with a meal or right after because of the excess saliva in your mouth.

“Saliva is the beginning of digestion so whenever you start chewing your food, it actives saliva to start helping break down your food,” she explains. “But be sure to just limit how much you have and how often.”

Morris said drinking water with candy can also help mitigate your cavity risk.

