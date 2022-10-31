Abrams, Kemp clash in final debate before Election Day

Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp meet in second, final debate Sunday night
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than two weeks before Election Day, Governor Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams squared off in one final debate on Sunday evening.

With Kemp consistently leading in the polls, the night was arguably more important for Abrams to leave an impression on voters.

Abrams leaned into issues surrounding women’s healthcare, rolling back the state’s constitutional carry law, and she challenged Kemp’s economic plan.

“What I will not do is give tax cuts to the wealthy and the powerful. I will focus on our workers and our small businesses putting them first,” said Abrams, in the one-hour debate hosted by WSB-TV.

Kemp said voters should be compelled to re-elect him based on his last four years, specifically pointing to the economic wins.

He highlighted a low unemployment rate, tax refunds, and a promised property tax relief grant.

“I’ve been consistent, I’ve been transparent, I’ve done the exact things I’ve said I could do. And I think that’s a good reason for people to re-elect me,” said Gov. Kemp.

Abortion care was one of the most controversial subjects.

Abrams said the state’s ‘heartbeat bill,’ which went into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned, could open up the potential for investigations into women who have miscarriages.

“We know that under the law he signed, women can be investigated for miscarriages and other pregnancy losses. And 52 counties said they will indeed pursue those investigations because they don’t think they have a choice,” said Abrams.

Kemp was questioned if these investigations are part of the legislation.

“That’s absolutely false,” said Kemp. “Women are not going to be prosecuted under this piece of legislation. Doctors who perform illegal abortions would be,” said Gov. Kemp.

Kemp shared a personal story saying his wife had a miscarriage before his first daughter’s birth.

“I have been in the doctor’s office with my wife and seen two heartbeats on the ultrasound. I have gone back a week or so later and saw one heartbeat. My wife and I had a hard time having our first child. She miscarried. It is a tragic, traumatic situation. But that one heartbeat we saw that second time we went back is our oldest daughter Jarret,” Kemp said.

Abrams responded to this story in saying,

“The tragic stories of miscarriage should not be political fodder, but they also should not be fodder for investigations,” said Abrams.

Both candidates were asked if they would accept the outcome of the election. Both said yes.

Early voting ends Friday.

