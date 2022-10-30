Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp meet in second, final debate Sunday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Leading in many polls, Gov. Brian Kemp will debate Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams Sunday night in their second, and final, debate.

Abrams is fresh off a Friday campaign rally with her party’s most popular political figure, Barack Obama. The former president appeared with Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock - who is facing his own re-election battle - in College Park.

Kemp spent Friday appearing in three campaign events in coastal Georgia, including Brunswick.

RELATED: One in five active voters in Georgia have cast their ballot

This year’s race is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

Abrams, meanwhile, has been out of office since 2017 and is consistently trailing in the polls.

Dates, deadlines to remember for Georgia’s 2022 elections

Meanwhile, Warnock and former UGA football legend Herschel Walker remain in a virtual tie in a race that could determine Washington, D.C.’s, balance of political power.

Last week, a new Monmouth University poll showed Walker still within striking distance of Warnock, despite constant attack ads from Warnock and his supporters over the abortion allegations and other allegations of domestic abuse.

On Wednesday, Walker was hit with another accusation of urging and then paying for another woman’s abortion.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic in Syracuse, New York, telling President Joe Biden, “the state where we’re going downhill is Georgia.

“It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker,” Schumer told the president.

The exchange was reported by both The Washington Post and Washington Examiner, and caught on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.