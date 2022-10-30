One dead, eight injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on West Pensacola Street, that ended with one man dead and eight others injured. It happened outside of the Half-Time Liquor store near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Ausley Drive just before midnight.

TPD confirmed at a press conference that injuries range from minor to serious.

Dozens of gunshots can be heard in a video shared with WCTV on Sunday. The clip captures people screaming and running as the incident unfolded.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell confirmed in a Sunday morning press conference that three suspects have been arrested. One of the three suspects was shot from behind, according to the chief. Revell said two police officers who were already on the scene conducting crowd control, saw the suspect running from the scene in the direction of a nearby McDonald’s.

Chief Revell said in part “two officers pursed the arm subject, gave verbal commands for him to stop and drop the weapon and subsequently shot the subject in attempt to stop the threat and prevent further individuals from being victimized.”

Information on the additional people arrested has not yet been released.

Hours after the press conference, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey tweeted a statement on Sunday, saying in part “I am proud of the quick response of the brave men and women of the Tallahassee Police Department. They put the safety of others ahead of their own.”

Last night, officers responded to a dangerous incident involving multiple shooters. I am proud of the quick response of the brave men and women of the Tallahassee Police Department. They put the safety of others ahead of their own. — Mayor John Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) October 30, 2022

You can watch the full press conference below:

WCTV videographer Samuel Thomas captured photos from the scene as officers gathered evidence throughout the night and into Sunday morning. You can find a gallery of some of the images below:

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

UPDATE (7:16 a.m.) -

Tallahassee Police now confirm all eight victims that were injured in this incident were shot. A total of three suspects are now in police custody.

UPDATE (6:45 a.m.)-

Tallahassee Police confirmed in a press release early Sunday morning that one adult male died as a result of the shooting outside the Half-Time Liquors store located on West Pensacola Street. TPD also confirmed that eight other people were injured at the scene with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

According to police, officers who were already in the vicinity working crowd control saw the one of the suspects take off on foot toward the McDonald’s across the street. In an effort to stop the suspect from harming others, officers shot the suspect after telling him to stop. He is now in custody after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result of officers shooting him. TPD says two others are under arrest.

TPD says this is an isolated incident and is still under investigation.

WATCH: TPD Press Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after one man is killed and multiple others are injured after a shooting near West Pensacola St. and Ausley Rd.

The total number of people injured at this time is unknown.

According to a post by TPD, West Pensacola St. is shut down from Stadium Dr. to White Dr. as detectives work the scene.

TPD says that they will be holding a press conference later this morning.

As we learn more, we’ll be sure to update you on air and online.

