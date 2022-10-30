Hundreds gather at Dothan’s jingle bell market

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vendors packed into the Dothan Civic Center are helping to raise money for a good cause.

Booths are stocked with hand-crafted holiday gifts and goodies.

Many of those are made by people right here in the Wiregrass.

By shopping at the market, event organizers say that you’re making a big difference.

The money raised goes toward the Dayspring Hospice Foundation, which provides food, medical supplies, and financial assistance to families who have a loved one undergoing end-of-life care.

Donna Hendrick, founder and executive director of DHF said that it’s always been her dream to have a foundation that comforts families during such a difficult time.

