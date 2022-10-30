Hundreds gather at Dothan’s jingle bell market

By shopping at the market, event organizers say that you’re making a big difference.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vendors packed into the Dothan Civic Center are helping to raise money for a good cause.

Booths are stocked with hand-crafted holiday gifts and goodies.

Many of those are made by people right here in the Wiregrass.

The money raised goes toward the Dayspring Hospice Foundation, which provides food, medical supplies, and financial assistance to families who have a loved one undergoing end-of-life care.

Donna Hendrick, founder and executive director of DHF said that it’s always been her dream to have a foundation that comforts families during such a difficult time.

