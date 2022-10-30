Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University

(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday.

Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.

“I’ve been working for this for nine months now,” said Grantham.

This is her second time competing for the crown. Last year, Grantham was first runner up.

Contestants competed in four phases of competition: interview, on stage question, talent and evening gown. They were asked questions regarding topics like reproductive rights to America’s political landscape.

There were also a variety of talents from some of the most recognized, singing and dancing, to some originals like speed painting and musical sign language.

What could be quite nerve-wrecking seemed all second nature to Grantham.

“I’m going to be honest - I was completely relaxed and it kind of freaked me out a little bit, but I have worked so hard for it, and I was confident in my abilities,” said Grantham.

Gratham is also a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

During her reign, she plans to advocate for her social impact, The Make a Wish Foundation.

She will compete at Miss Alabama March 2023.

