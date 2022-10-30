Drought conditions continue to intensify

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A great part of the wiregrass is under severe drought conditions or moderate drought conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for our Sunday but will not bring much relief to the drought. We will continue the dry pattern Monday and will last for the next 5-7 days at least.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 64°. Winds S 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds W 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 78° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 79° 10%

THU: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 80° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 81° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

