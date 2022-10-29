Spooky in the City takes over Enterprise for Halloween fun

Thousands of participants hopped in their cars and journeyed all across Enterprise.
Enterprise Pediatric Clinic featured fire performers as a part of their circus theme.
Enterprise Pediatric Clinic featured fire performers as a part of their circus theme.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Spooky in the Park was an Enterprise fall tradition, but when Covid-19 hit, everything changed.

At the time, Mariah Montgomery worked for Parks and Recreation and didn’t want the event to end. Cue Aaron Johnson from Escape Enterprise to come in and help save Halloween.

“Mariah asked us if we could come up with some sort of game where we could still do candy get the city and other businesses involved and so we came up with a game using an app that we had partnered with to create a game where they can go place to place, play a game, get candy, and win a giant prize at the end.” said Johnson.

So Spooky in the City was born. After some confusion with the app last year, they’ve moved to a website for the game this year.

Thousands of participants hopped in their cars and journeyed all across Enterprise. Each stop held a different theme from the circus with fire performers, to Stranger Things with monsters, a trip down the yellow brick road, even a performance from the Sanderson Sisters!

At each stop kids could get candy and enter a password into the interactive website to play a game. At the end of each game a letter is given which at the end creates the final password to win.

Spooky in the City has a bright future as they hope to make the event even bigger next year.

