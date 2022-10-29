Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two other are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night.

The 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.

The car then hit a telephone pole and box. The truck flipped on one side.

A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries while the driver of the second vehicle, a 50-year-old woman from Freeport, was critically injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
walton county drug bust
Walton County drug bust nets thousands of grams of cocaine
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Trick or Treat Times 2022
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
Ryan Clark Petersen listens during testimony at his murder trial in this December 12, 2016 photo.
Strip club shooter returns to Dothan with new trial hopes

Latest News

2022 Week 10 Team of the Night: Samson Tigers
2022 Week 10 Team of the Night: Samson Tigers
2022 Week 10 Play of the Night: Houston Academy
2022 Week 10 Play of the Night: Houston Academy
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
Enterprise Pediatric Clinic featured fire performers as a part of their circus theme.
Spooky in the City takes over Enterprise for Halloween fun