Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two other are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night.

The 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.

The car then hit a telephone pole and box. The truck flipped on one side.

A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries while the driver of the second vehicle, a 50-year-old woman from Freeport, was critically injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

