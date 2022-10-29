New Brockton @ Northside Methodist (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV’s 2022 Week 10 Game of the Week, as New Brockton takes on Northside Methodist.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.